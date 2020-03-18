In Times Of Social Distancing, People Find Creative Ways To Socialise

Screenshot from a video shared by Naomi Campbell.

Life across the world is changing drastically due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As health organisations recommend self-isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, more and more people find themselves working from home and avoiding public places altogether.

According to WHO, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of 3 feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. "When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," the UN agency explained on its website.

In the times of social distancing, however, people are finding creative ways to socialise. Model Naomi Campbell, who was recently filmed wearing a hazmat suit at an airport, has now shared a hilarious video of a man practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows the man - possibly under self-isolation at home - clinking glasses with his own reflection in different mirrors.

"Social distancing," Naomi Campbell captioned the video, which has collected over 6 lakh views and thousands of amused comments on Instagram.

Meanwhile, comedian Mel Brooks and son Max took to social media to explain the importance of social distancing with a now-viral video. The video shows Max standing outside their house, a glass window separating him from his 93-year-old father.

"#DontBeASpreader," he wrote while sharing the video, which has been viewed more than 14.5 million times on Twitter.

Quarantine is no excuse for not working out. A viral video shows a fitness instructor holding a workout class on his rooftop that people watching from their balconies could join.

In Seville, Spain they are not accepting #quarantine as an excuse for not working out. This fitness instructor hosts a workout from a rooftop —and people join his class from their balconies. More of humanity's awesomeness pic.twitter.com/Aw23y2tkYi — Zoe (@zoescaman) March 15, 2020

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 167,000 people worldwide.