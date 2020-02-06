In Terrifying Video, Reporter Screams As Snake Repeatedly Strikes Mic

An Australian reporter was filmed screaming as a snake draped around her shoulders repeatedly struck at her microphone. Sarah Cawte said on Thursday that she was terrified during the filming of the snake safety report.

"I was just there to shoot a couple of shots for this package about snake safety," she told Today. "I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary."

"He just bit my microphone," the Channel 9 Australia reporter was heard exclaiming in the video. "What if he finds my hand?"

Ms Cawte was also heard trying to complete her report. "While they might not be everyone's cup of tea, most of the time snakes are more scared of you than you are of them," she said, her terrified expression betraying her true feelings on the matter.

Her video is being widely circulated on social media, where it has left many amused and many others scared.

Love this, snakes ???? are more scared of us than we are of them, I don't think this reporter believes what she is saying ???? — Mathew Davies (@mathew92davies) February 6, 2020

NO.. I repeat.. NO AMOUNT OF MONEY, would have me do that ???? — Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) February 6, 2020

Brave woman. Deserves a raise and a bonus. — Atif Ishaque (@atifishaqueMO) February 6, 2020

"My cameraman and the snake handler just stood there, and they thought it was hilarious," Ms Cawte told Today. "It calmed down and I got the shot for my package," she said, adding that she got the snake off her shoulders as soon as the job was done.

