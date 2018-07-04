In Shocking Video, Woman Feeding Shark Gets Dragged Into Water. Watch

Melissa Brunning was dragged into the water while hand-feeding a shark.

A woman in Australia who was hand-feeding sharks was lucky to escape with minor injuries after the shark dragged her into the water by her finger. Melissa Brunning, of Perth, was vacationing in Dugong Bay when she tried to hand-feed a group of tawny nurse sharks. The incident took place when a group of three to four sharks swam up to their yacht in the remote Kimberley region. A shocking video, filmed by Melissa's friend, captures the split second where the 34-year-old was dragged down into the water by the shark she was trying to feed. Fortunately, she was pulled back up on the boat almost immediately by her friends.

"The only way I can describe it is this immense pressure and it felt like it was shredding it off the bone," the 34-year-old structural draftsperson said to Perth Now about the incident that took place towards the end of May. "I came up and I was like, 'I've lost my finger, my finger's gone'."

Luckily, she didn't lose her finger.

Though she sustained cuts, a fracture and a torn ligament, Melissa decided to complete the last few days of her two-week vacation, hoping her finger would heal itself. She went to a doctor only after returning to Perth, and her finger is now on the mend.

Watch the shocking video below:

"This is not a shark attack at all. Just a silly move on my behalf with consequences," Melissa tells NDTV.

The unfortunate incident fortunately did not dampen her enthusiasm, for her Facebook feed is full of gorgeous pictures from her vacation, complete with her injured finger.