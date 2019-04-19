In Heartwarming Viral Video, Cops Reunite Homeless Man With His Pet Rat

A video of the moment a homeless man was reunited with his pet at has touched the hearts of millions across the world. The video was shared on Facebook by New South Wales Police Force in Australia, who wrote that the homeless man's pet rat went missing last week.

"Just after 2pm on Saturday 6 April 2019, a homeless man left his pet rat 'Lucy' on a milk crate on Pitt Street while he used a nearby bathroom," they wrote.

While he was inside the bathroom, a woman passing by saw Lucy and, thinking that she had been abandoned, took her home to care for her.

The police credited its Facebook followers for tracking down Lucy and reuniting her with her rightful owner.

In the heartwarming video, the homeless man is presented with his pets by a police officer from Sydney City Police Area Command.

"Yup, that's her," he says, before asking Lucy for a kiss.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 9-lakh times on Facebook. It has also collected thousands of comments.

"Bless this wonderful ole man and his beautiful rat! Such a happy ending!! Made me cry," wrote one person in the comments section. "I spoke to him on Monday and he was still devastated but hopeful that Lucy would be returned. So wonderful she's back with her owner," said another.

The police also shared some pics from the sweet reunion:

What do you think of this reunion? Let us know using the comments section below.

