In China, Thief Steals Gold Bars Only To Discover They're All Fake

World's worst thief ever?

Offbeat | | Updated: March 08, 2018 18:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In China, Thief Steals Gold Bars Only To Discover They're All Fake

A thief in China quickly learnt that not all that glitters is gold (Representational Image)

In what was probably the worst shock of his life, a thief discovered that the gold bars he had stolen from a shop in China were all fake. Oops! Turns out, the store he had targeted did not even sell gold and the so-called gold bars he snatched up were fake display pieces. We think it's probably not a stretch to call him the world's worst thief.

Surveillance footage posted on YouTube by People's Daily, China shows the masked man furiously hammering away at a display case in an attempt to shatter the glass. The thief reportedly entered the store in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang province via a hole in the ceiling.

People's Daily, China reports that the man was stunned to discover that the seven gold bars he had stolen were in fact all fake and hence, completely worthless. It's unclear exactly how he came to this realisation.

Turns out, the store he robbed does not even sell gold. Instead, it offers money management services. Guess he's not in the market for their services.

Comments


Safe to say, this thief quickly learnt that not all that glitters is gold.

Click for more trending news


Trending

ChinaCaught on Camera

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduKamal HaasanDawood IbrahimRahul GandhiHadiya Case

................................ Advertisement ................................