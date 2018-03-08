In China, Thief Steals Gold Bars Only To Discover They're All Fake

Surveillance footage posted on YouTube by People's Daily, China shows the masked man furiously hammering away at a display case in an attempt to shatter the glass. The thief reportedly entered the store in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang province via a hole in the ceiling.
People's Daily, China reports that the man was stunned to discover that the seven gold bars he had stolen were in fact all fake and hence, completely worthless. It's unclear exactly how he came to this realisation.
Turns out, the store he robbed does not even sell gold. Instead, it offers money management services. Guess he's not in the market for their services.
Safe to say, this thief quickly learnt that not all that glitters is gold.
