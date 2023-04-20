In Canada, A Bear Breaks Into A Car And Guzzles 69 Cans Of Soda

Sharon Rosel said her dog woke her up.

A Canadian woman on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast woke up in the night listening to the barking of her pet dog to check the situation and the reason behind the barking, and what she found was completely unexpected.

Someone had opened her car's door, but it was not a human but a bear who was looking for something to drink and eat.

According to CBC News, Sharon Rosel said she was awakened by her dog around 3 a.m. on Thursday and looked outside to see a black bear surrounded by shattered glass from her car window.

"He was drinking massive amounts of soda," Ms. Rosel told CBC News.

The bear consumed 69 of the 72 soda cans that Rosel stated she had in the vehicle.

From her balcony, Ms. Rosel said she attempted spraying the bear with cold water, but to no avail. She then made an effort to reason with him, stating that the next morning she would need to drive to work.

"Then I tried psyching him out by telling him I was a bear hunter. That didn't do anything either, so I had to stand by and just watch him devour my car," said Rosel.

Ms. Rosel captured images of the bear invasion during the night as well as its aftermath the next morning, when many emptied cans were left next to the car.

As people discuss this strange situation and the unusual behaviours of the sugar-craving bear, those pictures are also becoming increasingly popular online.