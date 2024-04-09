'I'm Here For Dhoni': 82-Year-Old Woman's Tribute For MS Dhoni Wins Internet

Janaki Paati recently attended a Chennai Super Kings match.

Former India captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is one of the most respected and loved cricketers around the world. Regarded as "Captain Cool", he has one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history. He continues to inspire the young generation with his dedication and seriousness towards his goal. This is one of the reasons that fans continue to show their love and admiration towards the star player despite his retirement from international cricket three years back. Recently, an 82-year-old woman's tribute to the cricketer went viral on the internet and is winning hearts.

Janaki Paati, a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni, recently attended a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match and her excitement knew no bounds. In a heartfelt message, she said that she had been following his career since his 2004 debut and that he had given her so much happiness over the years. She talked about how she views watching Dhoni play as the greatest self-care ritual, recalling the happiness she experienced when she watched cricket great Sachin Tendulkar perform.

Ms Paati also shared a video in which she is seen getting ready to watch the IPL match and later cheering for the player and enjoying the match in the stadium. At one point in the video, she is also seen holding a poster that reads, "I'm 82. I'm here for Dhoni."

She wrote alongside the video,"Dear @mahi7781 - This is from an 82-year-old. Your constant fan, your biggest cheerleader. As a busy working woman in my mid-forties, I was often exhausted, tired, and completely drained from managing work, the children, and the entire household."

"But my greatest form of self care was to watch Sachin work his wonders on the field, and to meet him was one of the biggest dream I ever had. Fast forward to my mid-seventies and eighties, hearing 'Dhoni finishes off in his style' gave me the same wave of happiness!" she added. Ms Paati said that she was often interested by MS Dhoni's answers in his post match speeches. "All I could see in him was "Still water runs deep," and his post-match speeches only proved that to me time and again. Everything would pause for me every time I laid eyes on him on the screen, so calm and composed, no matter the situation."

The 82-year-old said that she wishes him luck for the future and this is a memory she will carry in her heart. "May you continue to roar and carry all the love we have for you. Watching you work your magic in the stadium, in real time, is a memory I'll forever carry in my heart. Forever!" Ms Paati remarked.

Since being shared, her post has amassed over seven lakh views and a lakh likes.

"Thala should invite her for a coffee," said a user.

Another added, "My grand father also the fan of dhoni now his age is 83"

"Real fan moment," commented a user.

"The fact that she climbed 4 floors by stairs only for @mahi7781 at Chepauk in the E stand at this age was astonishing," said another person.

"@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r ..You must definitely meet this paati and get her blessings as well as make her dream come true.Dhoni is a sensation," wrote another person.

Many people also posted heart emojis in the comments section.