IITian Quit His High-Paying Job For His Passion For Math And Teaching

The post has received many positive comments and reactions.

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate quit his high-paying job at a multinational company (MNC) to teach mathematics to students. His story is winning hearts on the internet.

Shared by a Twitter user, Rahul Raj, the story of Shrawan has created a buzz online. He called Shrawan, a "math genius."

The teacher now runs a YouTube channel to teach mathematics. "He qualified JEE and joined IIT Guwahati. He quit the race MNC jobs and kept finding ways to study and teach maths," Rahul Raj wrote and shared a screenshot from Shrawan's YouTube tutorial.

He added, "He lives like sages, like travelers, like nomads, like crazy people. All to teach good maths which coaching classes have killed."

The Twitter user further praised his friend. He wrote, "Shrawan can get a faculty position in any IIT JEE coaching class in India and start earning crores, but he disagrees with these institutes at the fundamental level. His angst is that these quick-fix classes kill the passion for learning mathematics in students."

Check out the post here:

School friend Shrawan is a maths genius. He qualified JEE & joined IIT Guwahati. He quit the race MNC jobs and kept finding ways to study and teach maths. He lives like sages, like travelers, like nomads, like crazy pple. All to teach good maths which coaching classes have killed pic.twitter.com/kXitMlDO9v — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 12, 2023

His tweet has received over 1 million views and more than 18,000 likes on Twitter. The post has received many positive comments and reactions. A user commented, "But with the advancement of technology every student believes studying from authentic online teacher is the best which is why online coaching bussiness in India is biggest in the world,So local area teachers no matter how much great are struggling to get students."

Another user commented, "If he wants to pursue research should head to some of the leading institutions in the world. They offer a conducive environment for research and experimentation in pure sciences. India is more suitable for applied sciences."

The third user commented, "Fantastic to learn about him. He serves as an example for many others like me," Srinivasa Raghava, a mathematician and chess player."

"Amazing work by Shrawan... what an inspiring story of gut, glory and determination," the fourth user wrote.

"They are the true gurus. Proud of you," the fifth user commented.

Featured Video Of The Day Caught On CCTV: Man With Body Of Delivery Agent He Had Killed Over iPhone