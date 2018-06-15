IIM Professor Salutes Spirit Of Kolkata After Strangers Help Injured Son Professor Aloke Kumar's heartwarming Facebook post has collected over 11,000 reactions and more than 2,800 shares - and still counting

In the all-too-familiar scenario of people walking past accident scenes without helping victims, a father's post about strangers saving his son after a crash has touched a chord with many. "This is Calcutta I always knew... This is Calcutta I love (sic)," says Aloke Kumar, a professor at IIM Calcutta, in his heartwarming post. Since being posted on June 12, the Facebook post has collected over 11,000 reactions and more than 2,800 shares - and still counting.In his post, Professor Kumar writes his son, Abhishek, was hit by a speeding bus while riding his two-wheeler. Even though he had his helmet on, he hurt his head and blacked out for a few minutes. That's when passersby gathered to help him."He was offered water. His vehicle twisted was lifted physically from the main road and parked in the foot-path," writes Professor Kumar. Upon his insistence, Good Samaritans dropped Abhishek home and someone even waited with him until his father reached home.Professor Kumar eventually took his son to a hospital. "They (doctors) started treating him and NOT insisting on Payment First," writes the professor, adding that even the police were "polite and courteous"."Who were these people who first came to his help, called the police, called me, reached him home, paid the cab out of their pocket ? I DO NOT know any of them. This is Calcutta I always knew," he says in his post, thanking everyone who helped his son.The post has collected over 1,200 comments. "Amazing Kolkata, love the city and the people. Wish him a speedy recovery" says one Facebook user. "Hope my city always remains like this..." says another.Professor Kumar says he is touched by all the love his post has received. "My son is fine. He is recovering fast," Professor Kumar told NDTV via email, adding that he chooses to see the positives that came out of this incident."In the midst of the sadness, I saw a spark of hope for our city of Kolkata... We are always cribbing," he said. "There were hundreds of phone calls, messages and communication to stand by my side... Can you imagine the strength it can give you."