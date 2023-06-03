'I Love It': Elon Musk's Reaction After AI Transformed Him As Indian Groom

The pic featured Elon Musk wearing sherwani

Days after a wedding photographer and AI artist imagined Twitter boss Elon Musk as a desi groom, the series of pictures caught the attention of Musk as well. The images were originally shared on Instagram by a page called Rolling Canvas Presentations. The pictures were created using Midjourney. The pic featured Musk wearing sherwani, dancing with the wedding guests and riding a horse.

Reacting to the now-viral AI-generated pictures, Musk wrote, "I Love It."

Check out the tweet here:

🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

The artist shared the post 4 days ago and it soon went viral. Netizens loved the artist's work and were thrilled to see Elon Musk as an Indian groom.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has retaken the title of the world's wealthiest person. The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer surpassed luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault on Wednesday after shares of Arnault's LVMH fell 2.6% in Paris trading.

Musk and the 74-year-old Frenchman have been neck-and-neck for the top spot this year in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a listing of the world's 500 richest people.

Musk, meanwhile, has gained more than $55.3 billion this year, largely due to Tesla. The Austin-based automaker - which comprises 71% of his fortune - has rallied 66% year-to-date. Musk's fortune is now valued at about $192.3 billion, according to the index, while Arnault's is about $186.6 billion.