'I Hated That My Mother Worked,' Says Mumbai Woman. What Changed Her Mind

"The greatest lessons on equality are taught at home..." says a woman featured on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page. Her story about growing up with both working parents, who shared all their responsibilities equally, is possibly the best lesson on equality.

In her post, the woman, not named, talks about hating having a working mother since none of her friends had mothers who worked. She, however, grew up to learn and appreciate what a great team her parents made. Her parents shared all the responsibilities at home - from household chores to raising their children.

"I learnt my most valuable lessons watching my parents -- that if a woman works full time, she doesn't become any less homely and if a man takes to the kitchen, he doesn't lack ambition," she says in the post.

The post and the lesson it tries to teach is sure to strike a chord with most people. Read the post in its entirety below:

Since being shared about three hours before writing this, the post has collected over 3,700 reactions and almost 500 shares. While several people have appreciated the post, many have shared their own similar experiences.

"Kudos! One of the most beautiful stories," says one Facebook user. "Same here, my parents did that and now my husband and I are a team doing it for past 12 years. I work 12 hr shifts, so he's their mom- cooking, cleaning, feeding, getting them ready to school and all. We raised them together from day #1. He's my strength, my support, and my best friend," says another.

"I know where you are coming from! Me and my husband are one such team and we love the world we have made for our beautiful angel. She is 8-years-old now and already loves every bit of it... dad's food, mum's drives," says a third.