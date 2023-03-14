'I Came To Say Hello': US Singer Stuns Fans At Concert By Climbing Over Balcony Railings

The viral videos have accumulated millions of views and thousands of likes.

A video of American actor-singer Joshua Bassett walking on the ledge of a concert venue's balcony is going viral on social media. The 22-year-old was performing at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts when he reached up to fans on the higher seats because he could not see them properly on the stage.

In the video posted on Twitter, the former 'High School Musical' star is seen singing and walking on the railing's edge. In the background, as some fans are heard screaming "Don't do it," Mr Basset is seen continuing to walk precariously close to falling. According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday during one of Mr Bassett's 'Sad Song in the Hotel Room' concert tours.

Watch the video below:

In another viral video, Mr Bassett is seen interacting with his fans standing on the balcony. "I felt so bad I couldn't see you all from back there and I came to say hello!" he said.

“I felt so bad I couldn't see you all from back there and I came to say hello!” — @joshuatbassett going to the balcony section to interact with more fans at The Centre in Vancouver!



(via xiaolooongbaao)#ComplicatedVancouver#THECOMPLICATEDTOURpic.twitter.com/scpEObokbQ — Joshua Bassett Updates (@TeamJBassett) March 12, 2023

The short clips were shared on Twitter on Sunday and since then they have accumulated millions of views and thousands of likes.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Does he think Jesus will be there to catch him if he falls like". Another said, "He putting too much faith in the lord".

Viral Video | Video Of This Elderly Man Nailing Michael Jackson's Dance Moves Impresses Internet

A third user commented, "Y'all, he was up there because he couldn't see those fans and didn't want them to feel left out," while a fourth added, "I don't know the kid but he shouldn't be doing all that with no harness or protection. Someone needs to be looking out for him because I don't think he's okay."

Joshua Bassett is a star on the Disney hit 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'. According to Rolling Stone, the actor-singer was recently in the headlines because of his rumoured love triangle involving co-star Olivia Rodrigo and singer Sabrina Carpenter. In 2021, the 22-year-old was also hospitalised for septic shock and heart failure.