'I Bow Low...': Anand Mahindra Praises Elderly Gujarat Man For His Unique Cycle Designs

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. He often shares fascinating and inspirational stories, videos and pictures that pique the interest of his 11.2 million followers. This time, the industrialist praised the creative ingenuity of Sudhir Bhave, an elderly engineer from Gujarat known for his unique cycle designs. In a heartfelt post, Mr Mahindra not only lauded Mr Bhave's "irrepressible creativity and energy", but also offered him access to the Mahindra factory in Vadodara for his experiments.

"This wonderful story showed up in my inbox today. I bow low to Sudhir Bhave's irrepressible creativity and energy. Sudhir has demonstrated that inventiveness & a startup DNA in India is not only the prerogative of the young! And if you want to use the workshop of our Vadodara factory for your experiments, do let me know. No Sudhir, you are not 'retired.' You are in the most active & innovative period of your life," Mr Mahindra wrote while sharing a shot video in which Mr Bhave elaborated on his hobby of making cycles featuring innovative designs.

And if you want to use the workshop of our… pic.twitter.com/0Cp821pIyA

In the video, Mr Bhave, a retired mechanical engineer, demonstrated the use of two cycles he made that feature rollers inside and are beneficial for upper body exercise. He also made an electric cycle that one can ride manually as well if the battery is discharged.

Speaking about the time required to work on his experiments, Mr Bhave said, "Since I do not have my own workshop, I have to use other workshops whenever their owners say that they can assign it to me. It takes around a month to complete work on one cycle. I do not have a specific target. My worker and I take up a project whenever we have time." He also added that he uses most of the cycles every day.

Mr Mahindra shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 373,000 views. In the comments sections, users praised Mr Bhave and called his journey inspiring.

"Sudhir Bhave's journey exemplifies timeless creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Age is no barrier to innovation, as his story beautifully illustrates," wrote one user. "Simply unbelievable and fantastic.. the finished products also look very professional.. These kind of hidden gems should be brought to the lime light... passion when combined with skill can produce beautiful outputs," commented another.

"You are absolutely right that Sudhir Sir has not 'retired'. A person retires physically, not mentally. A person should give his 100% as long as he can and considering that he is in the most active and innovative phase of his life," expressed a third user.

"His spirit is awe inspiring. Creative and innovative to the core. Needs an environment to nurture his entrepreneurial spirit. With encouraging business leaders like @anandmahindra, this would not be difficult," added another.