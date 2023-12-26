Hyderabad Woman Recreates 'FRIENDS' Title Song In Hindi, Internet Reacts

Many people appreciated her version of the song.

American sitcom 'FRIENDS', is one of the most popular shows on the internet. The show, which first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 superhit seasons, is deeply embedded in our cultural consciousness. It followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk. Now, a Hyderabad-based singer and songwriter shared the Hindi rendition of the show's title song "I'll Be There For You". Her video of the same went viral on social media and many people appreciated her version.

Ramya took to Instagram to share the clip. As the video begins, Ms Ramkumar is heard saying, "What if this theme song was made in Hindi?" She then sings her version of the song with Hindi lyrics based on the song's actual tunes.

Since being shared, the short clip has amassed 1.2 million views and 58,000 likes. "Losing Matthew Perry this year was one of the most personal losses quite a few of us, including myself, felt. I could not get myself to do this sooner than now (it was too hard) but, here is something I did for him (mainly keeping him in focus) to show love for all the laughs he gave us all these years. May his soul be at peace," she wrote in the caption.

"Treat to the ears!" said a user.

"Wow.. who would have thought that we can make an equally beautiful version of friends title track in hindi," commented a person.

A third user added, "I had goosebumps from the moment you started singing. I don't know when teary eyes came in."

"This is so so prettyy," said a user.

"Wowwwww. Sheerly beautiful Ramya. I can listen to your piece like a nostalgic version. You made a cover that all of a sudden made Friends a step close for every Indian fan, because this version is going to stay back in the mind. Wonderful," said another person.

A person added, "If that show ever dubbed in Hindi... my moneys on this song for the OST."