Hyderabad Traffic Cops Hilariously Troll Biker Photographed Without Helmet

A sticker on the rear mudguard of the man's bike reads: "No Helmet, I die like real men." That brazen message left Hyderabad traffic police less than impressed.
Tweeting photos of him along with a screenshot of the e-challan, Hyderabad traffic cops wrote: "We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won't let U die. We will see that U "LIVE LIKE REAL MEN". Please wear helmet & ride (sic)."
#HYDTPweCareForU We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won't let U die. We will see that U "LIVE LIKE REAL MEN". Please wear helmet & ride. @AddlCPTrHydpic.twitter.com/Q9NFcD4hva— HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018
That epic response got a bit thumbs up from Twitterati.
"Full marks for medicine in sugar coating," wrote one person. "If it was me in place of Krishna Reddy, I would be wearing a helmet by now especially after reading such a sweet tweet.. I am sure, he too must have bought a helmet by now ... Applauds to your sense of humor and style of correcting people," wrote another.
"You might be the king of roads.. but wear your crown first... Ride responsibly," warned a third.
Acknowledging the viral tweet, Hyderabad traffic police said they hoped their humorous message would inspire others to follow road safety rules.
All the viewers Thank u for ur tweets. We believe that imposing Challan wont bring change. Change should come from citizens. Loss of life is irrepairable to his family and Nation too also. Wish u safe and happy driving. Raju Inspector Admin.— HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018
Some tweeted photos of police officers riding two-wheelers without helmets and asked when similar action would be taken against the errant cops.
https://t.co/kOWwUjmynV— Nikhil Viru (@Kirak_Admi) April 26, 2018
And why don't you make challan on this number plate???
No rules for hyderabad city police?? @KTRTRS@TelanganaDGP
Date 29/03/2018 Thursday -- 10:09AM— Nikhil Viru (@Kirak_Admi) March 29, 2018
Place : Gajularamaram Rd, Shapur Nagar, Chinthal, Jeedimetla.
Vehicle number : AP 28 D 1223
Policeman driving without helmet @KTRTRS No Rules For Traffic Police? @hydcitypolice@CPHydCity@HYDTP@DeccanChronicle@TOIIndiaNewspic.twitter.com/b3q9IFoZgw
I challenge @HYDTP@TelanganaDGP to issue challan in 1 hour.— Hameed (@hameeduddin93) April 14, 2018
Place: Banjara hills road no 10
Time: 1:30 pm. @amjedmbt I'll c the challan after an hour. Let's test the honesty once. @Paul_Oommen@umasudhir@sushilrTOIpic.twitter.com/QdjWiffWv7
With a little help from Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier (and her hugely famous wink), Hyderabad traffic cops tweeted: "We won't wink at the violations of our men. We definitely shoot him with e-Challan. Traffic Law is equal for all and should b followed for our own safety."
#HYDTPallRequalBeforeLaw We won't wink at the violations of our men. We definitely shoot him with e-Challan. Traffic Law is equal for all and should b followed for our own safety. Please wear helmet. Happy riding.@AddlCPTrHydpic.twitter.com/DEw4Ulcg5R— HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 27, 2018
Last month, Mumbai Police called out actor Kunal Kemmu for riding his bike without a helmet. Interestingly enough, the incriminating pictures were first posted by the Go Goa Gone actor himself.
Mumbai Police tweeted him back with a stern warning, saying that an e-challan was on its way for the actor.
