Hyderabad Traffic Cops Hilariously Troll Biker Photographed Without Helmet

"We won't let U die. We will see that U "LIVE LIKE REAL MEN". Please wear helmet & ride (sic)," tweeted Hyderabad traffic police.

Offbeat | | Updated: April 29, 2018 10:51 IST
A sticker on the rear mudguard of the man's bike reads: "No Helmet, I die like real men."

New Delhi:  Breaking the rules on Hyderabad's roads? Watch out: you may end up under the uncomfortable glare of the spotlight thanks to the traffic police's social media team. A biker who was recently photographed riding without a helmet learnt that the hard way. Hyderabad traffic police posted pictures of the helmet-less biker on social media along with a screenshot of the e-challan that was headed his way. 

A sticker on the rear mudguard of the man's bike reads: "No Helmet, I die like real men." That brazen message left Hyderabad traffic police less than impressed. 

Tweeting photos of him along with a screenshot of the e-challan, Hyderabad traffic cops wrote: "We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won't let U die. We will see that U "LIVE LIKE REAL MEN". Please wear helmet & ride (sic)."
 

That epic response got a bit thumbs up from Twitterati.

"Full marks for medicine in sugar coating," wrote one person. "If it was me in place of Krishna Reddy, I would be wearing a helmet by now especially after reading such a sweet tweet.. I am sure, he too must have bought a helmet by now ... Applauds to your sense of humor and style of correcting people," wrote another.

"You might be the king of roads.. but wear your crown first... Ride responsibly," warned a third. 

Acknowledging the viral tweet, Hyderabad traffic police said they hoped their humorous message would inspire others to follow road safety rules.
 

Some tweeted photos of police officers riding two-wheelers without  helmets and asked when similar action would be taken against the errant cops.
  



With a little help from Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier (and her hugely famous wink), Hyderabad traffic cops tweeted: "We won't wink at the violations of our men. We definitely shoot him with e-Challan. Traffic Law is equal for all and should b followed for our own safety."
 

Last month, Mumbai Police called out actor Kunal Kemmu for riding his bike without a helmet. Interestingly enough, the incriminating pictures were first posted by the Go Goa Gone actor himself. 

Comments
He tweeted an apology for riding his bike without a helmet. Calling the incident "embarrassing" the Golmaal Again actor tweeted, "I don't want to set the wrong example!"

Mumbai Police tweeted him back with a stern warning, saying that an e-challan was on its way for the actor.

