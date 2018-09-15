Hurricane Florence: Reporter Struggles To Stand As People Walk By Calmly In Viral Clip

The hilarious video has collected over 10 million views

Offbeat | | Updated: September 15, 2018 13:00 IST
A video shows the weatherman seemingly bracing high winds.

A hilarious video which has gone viral on Twitter with over 10 million views shows a weatherman seemingly struggling to stand in high winds during Hurricane Florence - even as two men walk calmly behind him, apparently unaffected. The video shows The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel reporting from Wilmington in North Carolina, USA, reports AJC. A veteran meteorologist, Mike is now being criticised on social media for his 'overdramatic' reporting.

The short clip shows Mike apparently bracing ferocious winds as he struggles to stand. In sharp contrast, the camera captures two men walking calmly behind him. The video left many wondering if the weatherman was faking his dramatic reaction to make the hurricane appear worse than it actually is.

Watch the video below:

 
Since being shared online just 12 hours ago, the video has collected over 10 million views and more than 3 lakh 'likes' on Twitter alone.

Here's what people are saying about it:

They also used hilarious GIFs to illustrate their point:

However, Weather Channel defended their employee is a statement.

"It's important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted," the network said, according to AJC.

 

Click for more trending news


