Hurricane Florence: Reporter Struggles To Stand As People Walk By Calmly In Viral Clip

A video shows the weatherman seemingly bracing high winds.

A hilarious video which has gone viral on Twitter with over 10 million views shows a weatherman seemingly struggling to stand in high winds during Hurricane Florence - even as two men walk calmly behind him, apparently unaffected. The video shows The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel reporting from Wilmington in North Carolina, USA, reports AJC. A veteran meteorologist, Mike is now being criticised on social media for his 'overdramatic' reporting.

The short clip shows Mike apparently bracing ferocious winds as he struggles to stand. In sharp contrast, the camera captures two men walking calmly behind him. The video left many wondering if the weatherman was faking his dramatic reaction to make the hurricane appear worse than it actually is.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorencepic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL - Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018



Since being shared online just 12 hours ago, the video has collected over 10 million views and more than 3 lakh 'likes' on Twitter alone.

He's leaning the wrong way, too! - Mark Whitelaw (@Scotsmark72) September 15, 2018

Would somebody tell Mike Seidel to stop rocking back and forth like he's standing in 100mph winds when people in shorts are out walking behind him in the background like nothing is going on. - Joy (@Joy54443696) September 14, 2018

This is funny. 2 dudes just strolling along while @mikeseidel braces himself. https://t.co/RTNomKyNtl - David Hartman (@DHartman_WAPT) September 14, 2018

We now go live to Mike Seidel pic.twitter.com/bUmybdmjIF - 3-13 (@nygbleedblue) September 15, 2018

Reporters need to give viewers a realistic view of what's happening not a dramatized one. pic.twitter.com/7mqO4CoSbz - Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) September 15, 2018

However, Weather Channel defended their employee is a statement.

"It's important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted," the network said, according to AJC.