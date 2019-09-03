Watch: Jaw-Dropping View Of 'Stadium Effect' Inside Hurricane Dorian

On Monday, Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding and powerful winds across the island chain of the Bahamas. Stunning scenes of the 'stadium effect' forming inside the wall of Hurrican Dorian reveal just how powerful the storm is.

The stadium effect is a phenomenon observed in storms, where the clouds of the eyewall curve outward with weight, giving the eye an appearance of an open dome, similar to a sports stadium.

According to Fox News, planes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration -- known as the "hurricane hunters" - flew into the hurricane to capture the images and gather data to help with forecasting the storm.

An image shared by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows the wing of a plane in front of the eye wall of Dorian, which looks scooped out, according to Mashable.

"Here's a look at what scientists call the "stadium effect" inside the eye of #Dorian from @NOAA scientists. This happens at times in very strong hurricanes," wrote NHC while sharing the image.

Here's a look at what scientists call the "stadium effect" inside the eye of #Dorian from @NOAA scientists. This happens at times in very strong hurricanes. The latest forecast on Dorian is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gBpic.twitter.com/Knv6w7nXP6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

INSIDE THE EYE OF HURRICANE DORIAN - Views of the "stadium effect" eyewall from #NOAA42 "Kermit" inside the eye of Hurricane #Dorian earlier today. Forecasts and advisories at https://t.co/3phpgKMZaS, preparation tips at https://t.co/ZUC1oGAvw6#FlyNOAA (credit Ian Sears, NOAA) pic.twitter.com/gu8rCmVAbO — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 1, 2019

A clip by Cover Video also shows more scenes from Hurricane Dorian. The jaw-dropping views were captured by NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flight on September 1.

Hurricane Dorian has been classified as a Category 5 storm, packing winds of 290 kilometres per hour. It is expected to move towards Florida on Tuesday, and then to Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday. Millions of people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Florida and the Carolinas.

