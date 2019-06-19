Huge Huntsman Spider Eats Possum In Front Of Horrified Hotel Guests

A huntsman spider was pictured eating a possum in Tasmania.

A "once-in-a-lifetime" shot has captured a huntsman spider devouring a pygmy possum in Australia. The horrifying images were taken by a couple as they travelled across the island state of Tasmania in the country, reports the Sun. Justine Latton and her husband were staying at the Mount Field National Park when they witnessed the huge spider eating the tiny possum.

The pictures were shared on a Facebook group devoted to Tasmanian spiders and insects by Justine, where they have appalled thousands of netizens.

"Possum-eating spider! Taken by my husband at a Mt Field lodge," wrote Justine while sharing the two pictures.

Pygmy possums' bodies generally grow up to 2.5 inches - roughly the same size as a huntsman spider's body, according to the Sun. However, the spider's legs can grow up to a whopping 13 inches.

"It's the first time I've seen a pygmy possum as prey," Australia Museum arachnology collection manager Graham Milledge told the Guardian. "It would be fairly rare."

The images have gone massively viral online, collecting a ton of reactions and more than 7,000 'shares'.

"That's the biggest Huntsman spider I have ever seen," wrote one person in the comments section. "What a once in a life time photo opportunity," said another. "Nature never ceases to amaze me," a third added.

"Pygmy possums are quite common up there (Mount Field)," Justine, who witnessed the scene, told Fox News. "We reckon the spider probably just saw an opportunity and went for it! It was one of the biggest huntsman spiders we've ever seen.

"This occurrence is very unusual, I'm told. Huntsman spiders will sometimes take a small lizard or frog, but mammals are not their usual diet."

What do you think of the pics? Let us know using the comments section.