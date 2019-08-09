Huge Spider Catches, Eats Bat In Web. Pics Might Make Your Skin Crawl

Pics of a bat caught in the web of a huge spider have horrified the Internet.

This is not a story for the faint-hearted, or those who hate spiders. Annette Alaniz Guajardo of Poteet, Texas, was on her way to work on Wednesday when she came across the horrifying sight of a bat ensnared in the web of a huge spider. By the time she came back from work that evening, the bat was dead, ABC News reports.

"On my way to work yesterday morning I saw this on the side of our house," wrote Ms Guajardo while sharing pictures of the spider and the bat on Facebook. The horrifying photographs show a huge spider with a meal larger than itself.

Ms Guajardo also shared a video of the two:

The two Facebook posts have collected a number of shocked comments.

Matt Bertone, an Entomologist with the NCSU Plant Disease and Insect Clinic, told ABC News that the spider that Ms Guajardo saw was an Argiope aurantia spider, known to eat bees, flies and insects larger than itself.

In June this year, pictures of a huge huntsman spider eating a possum had horrified the Internet.

