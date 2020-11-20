Huge Snake Gets Caught In Trap - But There's More To Video Than Meets The Eye

Is that actually a massive anaconda? Read on to out more about this viral video

A video that recently resurfaced online appears to show an anaconda of gigantic proportions getting caught in a trap. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption "Trying to catch who's been stealing the chickens", indicating that the snake was captured while trying to steal poultry.

However, there is more to the clip that meets the eye.

In the video, the snake indeed appears to be massive. It is seen swimming across a muddy lake to stick its head inside a huge blue drum, getting trapped and writhing furiously in water. The video, which first appeared online over two years ago, has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.

Watch it below:

Trying to catch who's been stealing the chickens... pic.twitter.com/TpBhixH5CK — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) November 20, 2020

However, according to fact-checking website Snopes, the video has been manipulated to make the serpent appear much larger than it actually is.

In the original clip - which you can watch here - the snake is indeed a big one, but it is nowhere as big as the 'anaconda' in the manipulated video.

In fact, the massive blue drum is also nothing more than a small pipe, as evident by snapshots from the original clip:

Sometimes I hate the internet pic.twitter.com/azfi99WxNZ — Tony Digs (@ToneDigz) July 20, 2019

This is not the first time that a snake video has been manipulated to make the serpent look bigger than it actually is. This viral video was also shared with misleading claims about an anaconda measuring 50 feet in length.