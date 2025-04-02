House Tour Of India's First 3D Printed Villa Mesmerises Internet: "Insane Technology"

Content creator Priyam Saraswat recently took his Instagram followers on a captivating tour of India's first 3D-printed villa, located in Pune. The enchanting video showcases the innovative construction technique used to build the 2038-square feet unique house. As Mr. Saraswat explores the villa, he interacts with the project director, who reveals the remarkable process behind its creation. "This house isn't built, it's printed," the director explains, highlighting the massive machine used to print the villa.

The video offers a fascinating glimpse into the cutting-edge technology used to create this pioneering 3D-printed villa. Explaining the technique, the project director says, "You have a really large printer that you mount in this particular plot. That printer prints this villa. As per the design, the concrete that we are using has a composition of its own. These layers have formed because there is one machine that has been pumping concrete in layer by layers all along the villa. Each layer is being put with some offset, which gives this sloppy effect. Each outer wall is 2 layers, and there is a hollow space. The hollow space is used for putting ducts, pipes, and wires."

Mr Saraswat also showcases the interior of the house, which boasts a huge living space and two bedrooms.

Watch the video here:

Notably, the villa was unveiled by Godrej Properties in Pune, in partnership with Tvasta Engineering, a Chennai-based startup. Completed in just four months, the house was built using a specialised concrete 3D printer, ensuring uniformity and precision. The 3D-printed walls of the villa boast exceptional insulation properties, maintaining a comfortable interior temperature throughout the year while minimising energy consumption. This innovative approach eliminates traditional formwork, reduces waste, and allows for creative architectural designs.

Internet users were blown away by the villa, calling it "insane technology". One user wrote, "This is absolutely new technology I have never ever seen it or heard about it ... Incredible work done by the owner and by you as well we are able to see such innovation sitting at home."

Another commented, "Wow. There are so many unique ways people are building their houses."

A third said, "Didn't even knew they can build the house by machine .thanks for such nice videos .. so many things we get to know that in India there r unique ways where people build their homes."

A fourth added, "The combination of innovation and aesthetics."