Horse Falls Into Icy Pond, So Does Cop During Rescue. Caught On Camera Two dramatic falls. And two equally dramatic rescues. All captured on camera. Scroll down to see the footage.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT



Footage



The incident occurred on the morning of December 13, write Macomb County deputies in a lengthy caption accompanying the over six-minute-long edited footage of the rescue.



Their rescue bid shows a desperate attempt to guide the horse out of the ice-covered pond with ropes - only to find that the terrified horse can not get its legs above the ice.



That's the horrifying moment a deputy falls through the ice while trying to attach a rope to the horse's bridle. Fortunately, he is quickly pulled from the pond and continues to help the horse. This, despite being completely drenched.



Footage posted on Facebook captures the dramatic fall from two vantage points - including the body camera the deputy has strapped on.



Finding their rescue efforts unsuccessful, the officials ask personnel from the Ray Township Fire Department to help break the ice to get the horse out. This tactic works and the horse is quickly freed and checked out by its veterinarian.



"Both the horse and the deputy were uninjured," confirm Macomb County Sheriff's Office in the Facebook post.



Watch the dramatic rescue unfold below:





Click for more





Two dramatic falls in below-freezing conditions. And two equally dramatic rescues. All caught on camera.Footage posted on Facebook by Macomb County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, USA's Ray Township begins with a frantic effort to rescue a horse that has fallen into an icy pond. As a number of Macomb County deputies work to pull the distressed animal out, suddenly, a stroke of bad luck. One of the deputies trying to attach a rope to the horse's bridle loses his balance and falls into the freezing water himself. Quickly, his colleagues pull him out. And, without so much as a pause, the official heroically jumps right back into the rescue effort.The incident occurred on the morning of December 13, write Macomb County deputies in a lengthy caption accompanying the over six-minute-long edited footage of the rescue.Their rescue bid shows a desperate attempt to guide the horse out of the ice-covered pond with ropes - only to find that the terrified horse can not get its legs above the ice.That's the horrifying moment a deputy falls through the ice while trying to attach a rope to the horse's bridle. Fortunately, he is quickly pulled from the pond and continues to help the horse. This, despite being completely drenched.Footage posted on Facebook captures the dramatic fall from two vantage points - including the body camera the deputy has strapped on.Finding their rescue efforts unsuccessful, the officials ask personnel from the Ray Township Fire Department to help break the ice to get the horse out. This tactic works and the horse is quickly freed and checked out by its veterinarian."Both the horse and the deputy were uninjured," confirm Macomb County Sheriff's Office in the Facebook post.Click for more trending news