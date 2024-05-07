Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Of Woman On Ledge Of 54-Storey Building In New York

The daring effort received a lot of praise from social media users.

A video showing the dramatic rescue of a woman from a highrise in New York has gone viral on social media. The video has been recorded by bodycam installed on New York policemen, who climbed over a glass wall to rescue a distraught woman on the edge of a 54-storey rooftop in Manhattan. According to New York Post, the rescue of the 33-year-old woman took place on Wednesday last week at East 29th Street. The clip has been posted on X by NYPD News.

When the public needs help, they call the police. When the police need help, they call ESU. @NYPDSpecialops ESU detectives recently saved a distraught woman on a rooftop 54-stories up using their rope rescue skills.



Watch the body-worn-camera footage of the rescue⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mQrg5o3M8M — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 6, 2024

The police said that NYPD's emergency service unit (ESU) received a call around 3.30 pm (local time) about a woman who appeared to be ready to jump from the ledge of the building.

When the cops reached the location, they found themselves separated from the woman by a glass divider, forcing them to use a rope to reach her on the 54th floor.

The video shows two cops holding onto woman's left arm through a slit opening. It then shows another cop tethered to the rope jumping over the glass wall.

He joins another colleague as the police waited on the other side to grab the woman. One of the rescuers are heard telling the woman, "You're okay."

"When the public needs help, they call the police. When the police need help, they call ESU," NYPD said in the post on X.

The daring effort received a lot of praise from social media users.

"Holy smokes, y'all, I ran towards some crazy stuff, but never, never the edge of a building! Amazing work y'all, great work," commented one X user. "Wow that's scary to see when they were rescuing that poor woman when she's scared that's really terrifying to see," said another.

New York Post said that the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital.