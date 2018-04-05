'HornVrat': A Campaign To Curb Incessant Honking In Mumbai

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation along with the Maharashtra transport department, Rickshawmen's Union and Mumbai Police started 'HornVrat' campaign urging people to refrain from honking. pic.twitter.com/4rqn1AtlhO- ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
As per ANI, a member of the Rickshawmen's Union said that noise pollution by honking builds up stress and anger, adding that being exposed to it also impacts health severely.
The HornVrat campaign - which literally translates to 'a fast from honking' - began on January 27, 2018, at the Gateway of India.
The three-wheeler is now travelling around Mumbai to create awareness.
