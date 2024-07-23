'Honking Hurts': Auto Driver's KBC-Inspired Question Delivers The Perfect Dose of Laughter

The caption of the Instagram post read, "Autowala got no chill."

Stuck in traffic and bombarded by honking? You're not alone. However, one auto driver decided to take a creative approach to noise pollution. A photo making the rounds online shows a question printed on the back of his auto, reminiscent of the popular Indian game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

This clever message, complete with four answer choices, aims to make other drivers think twice before blasting their horns. The auto driver's peaceful protest has gone viral, highlighting the growing concern over unnecessary honking and the power of a unique solution.

The caption of the Instagram post read, "Autowala got no chill." The picture features a header stating, "Honking hurts," followed by the million-dollar question below: "Traffic me horn bajane se kya hota hai? (What happens when you honk)?"

The four possible answers are: "Light jaldi green hoti hai (Traffic light turns green faster)," "sadak chaudi ho jati hai (Road becomes wider)," "Gaadi udne lagti hai (The car starts to fly)," and "kuch nahi (nothing)."

Posted a week ago, the post has received a flood of likes and comments. Social media users have been buzzing with laughter and engagement over this humorous and relatable update.

A user wrote, "Respect for that autodriver."

Another user commented, "I am impressed! I will get it printed on my t-shirt's back . I hate people who honk so much."

"U kidding? Probably one of the country's most chill drivers," the third user declared.

"This is the sense of humour one craves for," the fourth user wrote.

"I'll go with option D," the fifth user wrote.