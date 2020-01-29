Homeowner Finds 6-Foot Boa Constrictor Hiding In Living Room Couch

A picture shared by Butler County Fire District on Facebook.

A Kansas resident will now probably make sure to double check all chairs and sofas before sitting down, after finding a 6-foot snake in one of them.

A resident in Rose Hill, a town near Wichita, called USA's emergency helpline on Tuesday to report a boa constrictor hiding in their couch. Rose Hill police officers then requested assistance from Butler County firefighters for the "unusual" situation, reports Kansas City Star.

"This morning, we were asked by Rose Hill PD for assistance with an unusual call in Rose Hill," the Butler County Fire District #3 said in a Facebook post. "A citizen called 911 and reported finding a six foot boa constrictor in their living room couch! Yikes!"

Luckily, the fire department's "resident snake charmer", Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, was able to wrangle the snake from its hiding place. A picture shared by Butler County Fire District #3 shows Chief Linot and firefighter Brandon Kolter with the huge snake.

"More than my couch would need to be changed if this was found in my house," wrote one person in the comments section. "I'd never sit on that couch again," said another.

According to CTV News, Kansas is home to at least 41 different types of snakes. Boa constrictors - non-venomous snakes that hunt by striking at their prey and constricting it to death - are non-native, leading authorities to believe that this snake is someone's escaped pet.