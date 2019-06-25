Hilarious #HornChallenge Has TikTok Users Laughing Out Loud

TikTok's #HornChallenge has left netizens in splits.

TikTok is a video-sharing platform fueled by viral challenges. In the past, we have seen TikTok users entertain their followers with challenges like the Microwave Challenge and the Vacuum Challenge. Now, the latest craze to take over the app is the #HornChallenge. The #HornChallenge involves pressing the face of a friend, family member or, in some cases, even a pet, as a honking sound plays in the background. Harmless and usually delivered while the other person is not expecting it, this challenge has people laughing out loud.

Since the trend started, thousands of videos with the hashtag #HornChallenge have flooded the video-sharing app. Take a look at some of the funniest viral #HornChallenge TikTok videos below:

Meanwhile, hot on the heels of the #HornChallenge is TikTok's latest bizarre challenge. Posted with the hashtag #ahchoo, this viral trend centres around a sneeze that makes the participant jump from one scene to the next.

Which of these videos did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.



