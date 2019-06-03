VacuumChallenge Is The New Dangerous Trend Sweeping Internet

Participants of the vacuum challenge sit in a trash bag while a vacuum cleaner sucks the air out of it.

The 'Vacuum Challenge' is the new trend currently sweeping the Internet. But like many other challenges that have gone viral in recent times, it is reckless and potentially dangerous. That, however, still hasn't stopped thousands of social media users and influencers from trying the challenge out and sharing videos online. The #VacuumChallenge hashtag, in fact, has inspired a flood of videos on Twitter and Instagram.

The challenge, also known as the bin bag challenge, requires a big plastic trash bag and a vacuum cleaner. As the participant steps into the bag, another person uses the vacuum cleaner to create a vacuum inside the bag, consuming all the air inside. This creates a seal around the person's body and once the bag is airtight, whoever is inside tends to topple over.

While participants of the challenge look carefree and laugh as challenge progresses, according to the World Of Buzz, the activity can lead to damage to the nervous system.

Take a look at some of the #VacuumChallenge posts on social media, but don't try this at home:

Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew 😭😂#VacuumChallengepic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE — Emma ✌🏻 (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019

Bebe's face during her #vacuumchallenge is giving me life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/BgpJXPcxut — Lya Tee (@peonies76) May 29, 2019

With the bin bag vacuum challenge going viral we thought we'd give it a go too! 😂 Well done Joe! #binbagchallengepic.twitter.com/70m7dTY2sr — Mploy Staffing Solutions (@MployStaff) May 31, 2019

Before the #VacuumChallenge, it was the Kiki Challenge that had gone massively viral on social media and lead to a lot of 'dangerous' warnings.