'Hilarious. But True': Anand Mahindra's Tweet On Doctors' Handwriting Takes Internet By Storm

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his fascinating social media posts, has again left his followers intrigued. On Sunday, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a short video showing how a doctor's handwriting progressively deteriorates over the years.

The 15-second clip with the title "Doctor's Handwriting be like" enlists different levels of education. From class 10th to a specialist doctor, the video shows how the good, well-rounded handwriting of a school-going student gets worse by the time they become a specialist.

"Hilarious. But true," Mr Mahindra captioned the post.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 900,000 views and over 35,000 likes.

The post gained the attention of former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who said, "Great research. Will find out what handwriting decode experts say".

Several internet users also responded to the tweet. While some agreed with Mr Mahidnra, others said that the handwriting is a result of work pressure.

One user said, "Yea cos we have to write so many prescriptions with an OPD of 100 plus in 7 hrs ... today we dictate and print in urban india .. with acute shortage of doctors in india this won't solve .. in the near future."

Another added, "Sorry sir, we do not find it funny. This transformation, every doctor fears, results from work pressures and responsibility at each stage with new gen pen-pushers adding to clinicians woes by ushering in mountains of paperwork to justify their own salaries and existence."

A third wrote, "Yeah it's true.. every doctor writes but we can't understand." "Strangely Medicals shops can decipher their handwriting," commented fourth.

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. He has also amplified many stories of inspirational individuals and helped place the spotlight on those who deserve encouragement. The industrialist has more than 9.7 million followers on Twitter.