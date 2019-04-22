Here Is Why Denmark Is One Of The Happiest Countries In The World

The 2018 World Happiness Report ranked Denmark among the top three happiest countries in the world - for the seventh time in a row. So what is it about this Scandinavian country that makes it so happy? Most experts agree that it is the cultural construct of 'hygge'.

Hygge, pronounced 'hoo-ga', is a word that was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2017. Loosely translated as 'cosy', it is a word that encompasses a range of meanings. It means creating an atmosphere of intimacy, of cosy contentment.

Hygge can be an evening spent with a loved one, a sunny day picnic, coffee with a friend, a warm fireplace on a cold day. And according to The Conversation, research on hygge has found that in Denmark, it's integral to people's sense of well-being.

But while hygge plays a huge role in creating a sense of well-being, relieving stress and making people happy, it is not the only reason why Denmark is one of the happiest countries in the world.

In Denmark, a lot of people's biggest worries are covered by the government. People in Denmark receive free education and health care. Their pension system is considered to be one of the best in the world. And though the country has one of the highest tax rates in the world, people are happy to pay as they believe higher taxes can create a better society.

Therefore, as the citizens have fewer things to worry about, it's easier for them to be happier.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.