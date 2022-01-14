A List Of All The Long Weekends In 2022: Plan Your Travel Accordingly

Long weekends in 2022: A list to help you plan your mini-vacations. (Representative Image)

Went through a dry spell of holidays last year? For someone with a love for travelling, that's a sad tale. However, don't let that bother you too much, because, in 2022, you'll have a plethora of vacation possibilities. The calendar is filled with long weekends this year. If you enjoy travelling, this year will provide you with numerous opportunities to schedule mini-vacations. Long weekends can also be used to devote more time to a new activity, a movie marathon, or simply relaxing in the comfort of your own home with your family.

For you, we have compiled a list of long weekends in 2022. Make the most of it!

January

A year that begins with weekends is definitely a charmer. January of 2022 has some delightful long weekends. On the occasion of Pongal or Makar Sankranti, you get a three-day-long holiday from January 14 (Friday) to January 16 (Sunday).

February

You can get a four-day long weekend this month if you take one-day leave on February 28 (Monday). With this leave, the weekend starting February 26 can be extended to Mahashivratri on March 1 (Tuesday).

March

Holi falls on March 18, which is a Friday. Extend the happy vibes from Holi into the weekend or take a three-day-long mini-vacation.

April

A four-day long weekend awaits you in April. Starting April 14 (Thursday) that marks Ambedkar Jayanti, the holiday extends to Good Friday on April 15 and enters the weekends.

May

This month is the perfect time to plan some outings. With an additional leave on May 2 (Monday), you'll get another four-day extended holiday from April 30 (Saturday) to Eid-al-Fitr on May 3 (Tuesday). From May 14 (Saturday) to May 16 (Monday), you get a three-day long weekend because of Buddha Purnima.

June

There are no long weekends in June.

July

Rath Yatra is on July 1 (Friday). The holiday spills over to the weekend and ends on July 3 (Sunday), giving you three days for your outings.

August

Use your leaves scrupulously this month. Apply for leave on August 12 (Friday), in order to start a five-day-long holiday from Raksha Bandhan on August 11 (Thursday) till Independence Day on August 15 (Monday). Otherwise, you have an assured three-day long weekend because of Independence Day. This month will give you another three-day long weekend from Janmashtami on August 19 (Friday) to August 21 (Sunday).

September

This month, too, you could use one of your leaves to chalk out a four-day long weekend. Start from Onam on September 8 (Thursday), take a leave on September 9 (Friday) and extend the holiday till September 11 (Sunday).

October

Dussehra falls in the middle of the week, on October 5 (Wednesday). If you want to extend your holidays to a five-day vacation, you could opt for two days leave on October 3-4 (Monday-Tuesday) or October 6-7 (Thursday-Friday).

If you can't afford the leaves, don't worry. You'll get a three-day long weekend from October 22 (Saturday) to Diwali on October 24 (Monday).

November

Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 8 (Tuesday). You can extend your weekends starting November 5 (Saturday) by taking leave on November 7 (Monday). A four-day-long holiday is ready for you.

December

December will be a dry spell as Christmas falls on a Sunday.