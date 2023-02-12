Hug Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, And Messages For Your Special One

Every year, Hug Day is celebrated on February 12 (Representational)

On some days, all we need is a hug, after all they speak more than words can. You must already know that the sixth day of Valentine's Week is reserved for hugs. Now, if you haven't found the right words for your special person yet, Hug Day is made for you to express your feelings. From a tight hug to a bear hug, Valentine's Week, when love is in the air, becomes all the more special on Hug Day.

Every year, Hug Day is celebrated on February 12. On this special occasion, we have curated some of the best Hug Day wishes, quotes, greetings, images, messages, WhatsApp statuses, to share with your loved ones. Check out:

– A hug from you will only make my day better. Happy Hug Day.

– Sending you a big warm hug from miles away because my arms will feel empty without you. Happy Hug Day, dear.

– Hugs can make the other person feel better in 20 seconds. So this one is coming for you. Happy Hug Day, my beloved.

– Hugs are the most special gift meant to be given to special people….. Wishing you a very warm hug dear.

– Only a hug has the magical power to love, soothe and heal. Sending you best wishes on Hug Day.

– A hug is like a warm embrace from an old friend, it brings back memories and makes us feel loved. Here's wishing you a very Happy Hug Day.

– Hugs are worth a thousand words, they speaks volumes about the love and affection we have for each other. Happy Hug Day.

– This Valentine's Week, may you be filled with warm hugs and lots of love.

– May this hug day bring you love, happiness, and comfort.

– Sending you lots of love and warm hugs today and always. Happy Hug Day.

