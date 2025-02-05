"Helped Me...": Man Reveals Experience Applying For Zomato's Chief Of Staff Role

Deepinder Goyal shared an update about his company's Chief of Staff interviews. A man responded, saying he'd applied and describing his interview experience.

Although he didn't get the job, the man said he had a valuable interview experience, despite applying on a whim. He added that the feedback he received was extremely helpful.

"Sent out the mail purely out of curiosity and ended up having one of the best interview experiences. Didn't make the final cut, but the conversation and feedback have helped me tremendously over the past few months. Grateful for the opportunity," Sanjay Krishna, product manager at Entri App wrote on X.

In a tweet, Mr Goyal shared that the company received over 18,000 applications and engaged with more than 150 exceptionally talented individuals. Out of this pool, 30 candidates have already received offers, with 18 having joined Zomato and its group companies, such as Blinkit, in high-impact roles.

Deepinder Goyal further revealed on X that these hires include "founders who bootstrapped startups from their dorm rooms, engineers who rebuilt entire tech stacks over a weekend, operators who transformed chaos into scale, and a handful of brilliant young minds fresh out of college." The company's leadership believes these individuals will help shape its future.

"Four of the 18 people who have joined us work directly with me, and two of them hold Chief of Staff roles. And we're not done yet. With 18,000+ applications, we're still carefully selecting from this incredible talent pool," the CEO added.

Last November, Goyal stirred a buzz on social media with a job posting for the Chief of Staff role. Initially, he stated that applicants would need to pay Rs 20 lakh, but he later clarified that no payment was required. Those hired for the role would be "paid handsomely."



