He Wanted To Know If Cake Contains Egg. The Bakery Couldn't Be Clearer

"In the order details I mentioned 'Please mention if the cake contains egg'," the man tweeted.

The convenience of home delivery of food by just swiping on an app on the phone has changed our lives forever. Just check out the photo, go through the item description and place the order. As simple as that.

But, sometimes, even things that simple can go wrong. Very, very wrong.

Kapil Wasnik from Maharashtra's Nagpur says he wanted a cake from one of the renowned bakeries in the city. And so, he placed an order through Swiggy.

While ordering what looks like a chocolate cake, he says he wanted clarity on one thing: Does the cake contain egg?

"In the order details I mentioned 'Please mention if the cake contains egg'," he has tweeted.

What happened next left him "speechless".

The cake, a lovely chocolate with cherries and whipped cream, comes with a message on top: "CONTAIN EGG."

The message, perhaps, couldn't be clearer. Or, most likely, someone at the bakery was working on auto-pilot.

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned "Please mention if the cake contains egg". I am speechless after receiving the order ???????? pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

You'd think this is a one-off incident. But, it turns out, not quite.

Responding to Mr Wasnik, a Twitter user - Arun Nair - posted a photo of what he had received back in December last year.

In fact, there are more such instances as replies on the original tweet.