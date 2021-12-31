Lost In Translation: Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Gaffe On Virat Kohli Birthday Wish

Virat Kohli with Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan Singh can't stop laughing - all thanks to a hilarious case of mistranslation. On Thursday, the former cricketer took to Twitter to share an old post in which he had wished Virat Kohli on his birthday. In his birthday message from 2017, Harbhajan Singh had called Kohli his "brother from another mother". A Hindi newspaper, however, misunderstood his tweet and reported that Harbhajan Singh had called Virat Kohli his "second mother".

"Happy birthday @imVkohli my brother from another mother," Harbhajan Singh had written for Virat Kohli in 2017. The newspaper, however, reported that Harbhajan had called Kohli his second mother in his birthday message. The headline read: "Bhajji ne Kohli ko dusri maa kaha".

Harbhajan shared a string of laughing-face emoji as he posted his birthday message and the mistranslated headline side-by-side on Twitter.

His post has gone viral with over 53,000 'likes' and more than 3,000 'retweets', along with a ton of amused comments. Take a look:

Yuvraj Singh was among those who were left in splits

Many were reminded of the time when Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal had made a similar mistake

Meanwhile, Kohli had received support from Harbhajan after being removed from Team India's white-ball captaincy earlier this month. "Virat's temperament totally suits the Indian setup. We need players like this to take the team forward and Virat Kohli did that," Harbhajan had said.