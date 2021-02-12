Happy Kiss Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, And Greetings

Happy Kiss Day 2021: Share these Kiss Day messages and quotes.

It's almost Valentine's Day! But before we get to the day that is celebrated as the holiday of love worldwide, it's the last day of Valentine Week - Kiss Day. Kiss Day is the day that falls right before Valentine's Day. It is celebrated on February 13 across the world. Just like a hug, a kiss is a pure expression of love and affection. Kiss Day marks the end of Valentine Week, which began with Rose Day on February 7. Through the week leading up to Valentine's Day, people remind their partners, friends and other family members of how much they love and value them.

Here are some messages, shayari, wishes, quotes and images you can send your partner on Kiss Day and express how much you love them:

When we kissed for the first time,

I could swear that I heard our souls whisper ever so quietly:

"Welcome Home".

Every time we kiss

I fall in love with you all over again

Happy Kiss Day!

Your hugs and kisses light up my life. Happy Kiss Day!

Sending you lots of kisses on Kiss Day. Love you, my sweet Valentine.

A kiss from you is all I need at the end of a long day.

Sometimes I don't have the words to express how much I love you. That's when I use my kisses. Happy Kiss Day, my love.

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. Happy Kiss Day!

A kiss on the forehead is the sweetest way to say I love you! Happy Kiss Day sweetheart!

Here are some quotes you can share on Kiss Day 2021:

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman

"Never let a fool kiss you, or a kiss fool you." - Joey Adams

"A man's kiss is his signature." - Mae West

"Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it." - Bernard Meltzer