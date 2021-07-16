Three Friends Celebrate Turning 100 Together After Getting Covid Vaccines

Three women celebrated their 100th birthdays together.

Three friends living together at a senior citizen home in the US defeated the coronavirus pandemic to mark their 100th birthdays recently. After getting fully vaccinated, the celebration provided them with a wonderful opportunity to meet their family and friends at the community home in the Manhattan area of New York City. The three women turned 100 within days of each other and decided to celebrate the occasion together by cutting a cake and raising glasses of champagne. In an image shared by the community home, they appeared cheerful as they stood in front of a well-decorated wall and behind a massive cake.

In the caption, the community identified the three ladies as Ruth, Lorraine and Edith. Asked how it feels to be 100, Edith, born and raised in Brooklyn, where she helped run her father's furniture business, said it “feels wonderful,” and Ruth, a retired teacher of Braille to the blind and special education, said it “blows her mind.”

Nearly 40 major news outlets covered the celebration, which prompted Lorraine to say that it made her “feel like a celebrity!” The celebration happened in June, while the women also marked their actual birthdays individually, reported the People Magazine in its latest issue.

"When we were confined for all those months, it really was horrible, but it was necessary," Lorraine, an avid bridge player, told the outlet. "I feel so liberated now, I feel like I'm alive." She retired after 20 years as a mezzo-soprano with the Metropolitan Opera chorus in the city. She then took up tennis which she played well into her late 90s.

Several Instagram users commented on the post, wishing the three women a “happy birthday”.

“Happy birthday to these beautiful ladies,” said Sonam Gotra.

“God bless them with lots of love,” said a person with the username “Thor”.

“Omg, happy birthday to them!” said another person with the username “lizbrentart”.

The Atria Senior Living community said it is “pleased to celebrate this monumental moment and wish each of them a happy birthday”.