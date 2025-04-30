Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia Announces Fines Up To Rs 4.5 Lakh For These Violations

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ministry of Interior confirmed that heavy fines will be imposed on violators. The penalties will be effective from April 29 to June 10. This year, Hajj is expected between June 4 and June 9, 2025.

As pilgrims from around the world prepare for Hajj 2025, Saudi Arabia has announced strict penalties for those attempting to perform the pilgrimage without proper permits. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that heavy fines will be imposed on violators and those facilitating such acts.

The penalties, effective from April 29 (1 Dhul-Qi'dah) to June 10 (14 Dhul-Hijjah), aim to ensure smooth crowd management during Hajj season, when millions gather in Mecca and Medina.

Here's a look at the key penalties:

Fine for Performing Hajj Without Permit: Individuals caught performing Hajj without authorisation face a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi Riyals (about Rs 4.5 lakh). This also applies to visit visa holders entering Mecca or nearby holy sites during this restricted period.

Penalty for Facilitating Unauthorised Hajj: Anyone found helping others perform Hajj illegally, whether by applying for visit visas, transporting, or providing accommodation, will be fined up to 100,000 Riyals (about Rs 22.7 lakh). These fines multiply per person involved.

Transport and Shelter Offences: The same Rs 22.7 lakh fine applies to anyone transporting or sheltering violators, including those running hotels, apartments, or private housing.

Deportation and Entry Ban: Illegal infiltrators- whether overstayers or residents- will be deported and barred from entering Saudi Arabia for the next 10 years.

Vehicle Seizure: Vehicles used to transport violators may be confiscated by court order if owned by offenders.

When Will Hajj 2025 Take Place?

This year, Hajj is expected between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. Pilgrims have already started departing, with the first flights from India leaving on April 29, carrying groups from Lucknow and Hyderabad.

Also Read| India's Haj Quota Rises To 1.75 Lakh In 2025, Highest In A Decade

New Crowd Control Measures

In addition to fines, Saudi Arabia has tightened travel regulations. Reports suggest that certain visa categories from 14 countries-including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh-have been temporarily suspended to prevent unregistered pilgrims and manage crowds effectively.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to the 1,22,518 Indian pilgrims set to embark on this sacred journey.