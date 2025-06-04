In Pics: Millions Gather In Mecca As Hajj 2025 Begins

The annual hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, will start on Wednesday with over one million Muslims from around the world expected to take part.

All Muslims are expected to perform hajj at least once in their lives if they have the means to do so.

The pilgrimage occurs annually between the 8th and 13th days of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month on the Islamic lunar calendar.

Worshippers take part in four days of ceremonies with the high point coming on the second day.

About 1.4 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the multi-day hajj.

Authorities have set up anti-heat measures to avoid a repeat of last year, when 1,301 people died as temperatures hit 51.8 degrees.

On Wednesday, pilgrims will perform the tawaf -- walking seven times around the Kaaba.

They then head to Mina, the site of a giant tented city, before the hajj's high point - Mount Arafat.

At Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon, open mass prayers are offered.

This year, the day of Arafat will fall on June 5, followed by Eid al-Adha on June 7 in Saudi Arabia and across the world. Last year, 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage, according to official figures.



