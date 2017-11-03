Gurpurab 2017: SMS, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on Saturday, November 4.

Gurpurab 2017: Wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends and family.



This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on Saturday, November 4.



Wish your family and friends on the auspicious day with these Gurpurab messages, wishes, greetings and images:



Celebrate Gurpurab with your loved ones,

friends and family, and enjoy Guru Ji's divine love and blessings,

HAPPY GURU PURAB



May Guru Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals

and May His blessings be with you in whatever you do!

Happy Gurpurab



May Guru bless you &

your family with joy,

peace & happiness

Happy Gurpurab!



Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa,

Waheguru Ji ki Fateh,

A very happy Gurpurab to you all



Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. - Guru Nanak

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti



May Waheguru

bestow his blessings upon you

Best Wishes on

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birthday



Satguru Nanak Pargateya Miti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya

Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Parkash Purab Dea Lakh Lakh Wadhayian



Khalsa mero roop hai khaas,

Khaalse meh hau karau nivaas

Khalsa akal purakh ki fauj,

Khalsa mero mitar sakhaaee,

Khalsa de janam dehara

di saab n



Jo mange thakur apne te,

soi soi deve

Nanak das mukh te jo bole,

iha uha sach hove



