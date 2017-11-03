Gurpurab 2017: SMS, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings

Guru Nanak Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Jayanti, marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. The date of the festival varies from year to year, according to the Indian lunar calendar. Gurpurab is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Sikhs world over. The celebrations last three days. People celebrate the day by visiting Gurdwaras, seeking Guru Nanak Ji's blessings, eating langar - the community meal and lighting candles and diyas. People also decorate their houses with lights.
This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on Saturday, November 4.
Wish your family and friends on the auspicious day with these Gurpurab messages, wishes, greetings and images:
Celebrate Gurpurab with your loved ones,
friends and family, and enjoy Guru Ji's divine love and blessings,
HAPPY GURU PURAB
May Guru Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals
and May His blessings be with you in whatever you do!
Happy Gurpurab
May Guru bless you &
your family with joy,
peace & happiness
Happy Gurpurab!
Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa,
Waheguru Ji ki Fateh,
A very happy Gurpurab to you all
Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. - Guru Nanak
Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti
May Waheguru
bestow his blessings upon you
Best Wishes on
Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birthday
Satguru Nanak Pargateya Miti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya
Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Parkash Purab Dea Lakh Lakh Wadhayian
Khalsa mero roop hai khaas,
Khaalse meh hau karau nivaas
Khalsa akal purakh ki fauj,
Khalsa mero mitar sakhaaee,
Khalsa de janam dehara
di saab n
Jo mange thakur apne te,
soi soi deve
Nanak das mukh te jo bole,
iha uha sach hove
