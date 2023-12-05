'Gurgaon Is Crazy': Man Complains After Paying Rs 1,000 For Dosa And Idli

His post has amassed over 49,000 views.

A man recently took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared that he was surprised to see how expensive Gurugram is. Ashish Singh had gone to dine at a popular South Indian eatery located at 32nd Avenue and ordered two dosas and a plate of idli. However, he was shocked to see the bill which totalled Rs 1000. Expressing his disappointment, he said, "Gurgaon is crazy, spent 1K on two dosa and idli after waiting for 30 min. This is Carnatic Cafe in 32nd Avenue btw."

Suggest good and reasonably priced dosa places. pic.twitter.com/HYPPK6C07U — Ashish Singh (@ashzingh) December 4, 2023

Since being shared on the platform, his post has divided internet users. A section of people stated that the prices are fairly reasonable at the restaurant, others gave him a few suggestions as alternatives.

"Can get you the same priced Dosa and Idli in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu as well. You paid for location not product here," said a user.

"You pay for the location and vibe not just dosa. 32nd Avenue is most premium location for a restaurant, expect high prices," stated a second user.

Another added, "Naivedyam. Cheaper dosa and usually no waiting. 3 outlets in Ggn, all equal in quality. There is one stall in the sector 56 Huda market that serves great, sub 100 rupee dosas. Don't remember the name, but the stall used to be red colored."

"A famous street vendor can probably provide tastier dosa at 1/10th of the price," said another user.

Some people even suggested Mr Singh to move to Bengaluru and try out the famous dosas at cheaper rates.

"Come Bangalore same stuff with good taste you will get it in 100 bucks," read a comment.

Another added, "Butter Masala Dosa is under Rs 100 in CTR."

"Could have taken a train to south india to have authentic Dosa for that price of 1K. To go back you need money," remarked a user.

"Shift to Bengaluru to enjoy @RameshwaramCafe dosas and idli," said a person.



