Guinness World Records Shares Photo Of 'Tallest Man Who Ever Lived', Internet Amused

Mr Wadlow suffered from a condition that caused hyperplasia of his pituitary gland

A Twitter page, History in Color shared a picture of Robert Wadlow, also known as "The Giant of Illinois," from 1935. The US man was recognised as the world's tallest man ever recorded by the Guinness World Records.

According to its website, Mr Wadlow holds the records since 1955. He measured 8 ft 11.1 in (2.72 m) tall when last measured on 27 June 1940. By the age of five, Mr Wadlow was an incredible 1.63 m (5 ft 4 in) and had to wear clothes intended for teenagers. Aged eight, he overtook his 5 ft 11 in tall father.

"Amazing picture of the tallest man who ever lived," the Guinness World Records retweeted a post.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Mr Wadlow suffered from a condition that caused hyperplasia of his pituitary gland. This resulted in an abnormally high level of the human growth hormone. Robert's incredible height caused a number of medical issues, however, which worsened as he grew older - and taller. Yet as a young boy, he tried his hardest to get involved in the same activities his peers were doing.

As soon as the picture of the 'Tallest Man Ever Lived' surfaced on the internet, the netizens were left stunned. A user joked, "Wadlow is not in the category of "I only date guys whose height starts with a 6".

Another user commented, "Wow amazing and he looked so kind."

Mr Wadlow died when he was just 22. He died on 15 July 1940 in a hotel in Manistee, Michigan, as a result of a septic blister on his right ankle caused by a brace, which had been poorly fitted only a week earlier.

