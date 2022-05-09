Guinness World Records: Here's A Look At The Largest Ballpoint Pen

Scenes from Indian mythology are carved on the pen.

All of us have used a ballpoint pen sometime in our lives. Since, our school days, these pens have been giving us their company. But here's a ballpoint pen that you may not be able to use on a daily basis. But it still claims all your attention. Wondering why?

The Guinness World Records has announced the world's largest ballpoint pen. And, it's larger than you can imagine. The pen is 5.5 metres (18 feet, 0.53 inches) long and weighs 37.23 kg. It's definitely not for a layman's use. The creator of the pen is Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa.

The Guinness World Records shared a video of this pen on their Instagram page.

The caption read, “This ball-point behemoth engraved with scenes from Indian mythology was crafted by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa from India. The 9-kg (19-lb 13.5-oz) brass pen measured 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long – beating the previous record by 1.45 m (4 ft 9 in) – when it was assessed in Hyderabad, India, on 24 Apr 2011.”

The pen “dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere”.

Watch the video here:

Many users even commented on the pen, and quite a few of them even questioned its utility.

One user felt that the “amount of work required for this is extraordinary”.

Another user commented on a lighter note, “Is this made for hulk?”

The measurements of the pen were assessed in Hyderabad on April 24, 2011. An extended video about the unveiling ceremony of the pen was shared by Guinness World Records on YouTube.

In the video, we see that in order to use the pen, at least four to five people were required. The men used the pen to write on a piece of paper. They also drew a face on a piece of paper.

At one point, people also feared that the giant pen may split into two.

Watch the video here:

Mr Acharya said that whenever his mother gave him a pen to write with, he used to imagine that he would design a unique pen. He explained that the pen was made of brass and nine types of dance poses and Indian musical instruments were engraved on it.