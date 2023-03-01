Guinness World Records Asked ChatGPT What It Knew About The Company. See Result

GWS shared a tweet showing the information generated by ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year, has gained a lot of attention worldwide and has seen a meteoric rise. The AI chatbot is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to different requests. The chatbot has already proven its mettle with writing assignments, generating compelling emails, and addressing commonly asked questions. Now, Guinness World Records asked the chatbot what it knew about the company.

Taking to Twitter, GWS shared a tweet showing the information generated by ChatGPT. "asked ChatGPT what they knew about us and they thought we were owned by a company that sold us in 2001 lol," the caption read.

Check out the post here:

asked ChatGPT what they knew about us and they thought we were owned by a company that sold us in 2001 lol pic.twitter.com/OZSVsID4Dc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 28, 2023

GWS shared a screenshot of the chat, and it wrote, "Guinness World Records is a reference book published annually that lists world records and G achievements. The book is published by the Guinness World Records Ltd., a subsidiary of the

Irish company Diageo."

It further said, "The book was first published in 1955 and has since become a widely recognized authority on world records. The records featured in the book cover a wide range of topics, including human achievements, natural phenomena, and man-made creations."

In a follow-up tweet, the company wrote, "the rest is spot on though."

Since being published, the post has amassed 285 likes and 21.8k impressions.

The internet was impressed by the AI chatbot's reply. A user wrote, "If that's all I got wrong they're doing pretty good. It just collects information from the Internet so you probably need to correct a fact out there."

Another user commented, "Impressive."

Meanwhile, many chatbots created using artificial intelligence are gaining prominence across the globe. While Google recently launched its AI chatbot called Bard, Microsoft released its AI bot called Bing. Chinese web giant Baidu has also sprung into action as it recently announced its latest chatbot would be released in March.

