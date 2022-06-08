Guinness Posts Video Of Man With Most Flesh Tunnels. Internet Asks 'Why?'

James Goss broke the record for most flesh tunnels (face) in February this year.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has posted a video of a man who has broken the record for most flesh tunnels on face. James Goss from the United Kingdom has 15 piercings on his face and the record was achieved in February this year.

He was already the record holder with 14 piercings, breaking Germany-based Joel Miggler's record or 11 flesh tunnels in 2020. Mr Goss' flesh tunnels measure between 3mm and 18mm.

According to GWR, he has two flesh tunnels in the nostrils, one just above is upper lip, two above the corners of his top lip, two at the corners of his mouth. Apart from these, there are four flesh tunnels under his bottom lip and two on his cheeks.

In the GWR video, Mr Goss is seen passing a ribbon through the flesh tunnels on his cheeks, using two chopsticks-like wooden sticks and then stretching the piercings further by inserting his fingers.

"The more I change who I am on the outside to who I am on the inside, the more comfortable I feel. If I am comfortable with who I am, then other people's opinions don't matter," he is heard saying in the video.

Users were shocked to see the things he did with his piercings.

"There is only one question. Why?" asked an Instagram user. "How does bro eat soup," asked another.

"What makes people think doing this to there face is a good idea," commented another user.

Mr Goss, from Bedford, was inspired to start stretching all of his facial piercings after seeing the previous record holder Joel Miggler.

But his interest in this unique style came years before that. He told the GWR, "I have always liked the way a lot of body modifications looked. When I was a teenager, I was very interested in tattoos and piercings and stretching my earlobes. The more I saw, the more I liked them."

Mr Goss received his first piercing at the age of 13 with a regular needle. "I had a crush on the girl and she wanted to do it so I let her," he was quoted as saying by GWR.

But all his body modifications were not smooth. During one such attempt at the age of 14, he pierced his own lip and that got infected, resulting in a trip to the hospital.

Since then, he has been taking help of professionals.