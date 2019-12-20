Guess Which Bollywood Celeb Made It To Giphy's Top 25 GIFs Of 2019?

A look at the top 25 GIFs of 2019.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. These days, you can say the same thing for GIFs. Many social media users today use GIFs to convey emotions and add humour to conversations. Messaging apps like WhatsApp, in fact, have integrated GIF search engines too. So when Giphy released a list of the top 25 GIFs of 2019, it didn't disappoint. The list contains, in Giphy's own words, "plenty of joy, a healthy amount of frustration, a dash of indifference, and a LOT of OOP."

The top 25 GIFs of 2019 also feature a Bollywood celeb - Preity Zinta at spot number 21. Read on to see Preity Zinta's reaction GIF that received 134.4 million views this year.

Take a look at the top 25 GIFs that ruled the Internet in 2019:

25. "Excited Ilana Glazer" by Broad City

via GIPHY

This GIF received 130.7 million views this year.

24. "Disgusted" by HiHo Kids

via GIPHY

133 million views for this GIF

23. "Lizzo 'Whatever'" by MTV Movie & TV Awards

via GIPHY

Lizzo at the Video Music Awards became one of the most-loved GIFs of 2019.

22. "Happy High Heels" by Hilbrand Bos Illustrator

via GIPHY

Who doesn't do a mental jig at the thought of the weekend?

21. "Excited" by Preity G Zinta

via GIPHY

"She was the first Bollywood actress to launch a custom Giphy reaction pack," wrote Giphy. "Her expression and the high quality animation combined makes this a great GIF for celebrities to express themselves."

20. "Fun Love" by pigx3

via GIPHY

This cute GIF received 135.1 million views.

19. "Drake 'Unimpressed'" by Apple Music

via GIPHY

The perfect sarcastic reaction GIF.

18. "Xavier Woods 'Nope'" by WWE

via GIPHY

140.7 million views for this hilarious GIF.

17. "Killing Eve Popcorn" by BBC America

via GIPHY

Fans of the popular show 'Killing Eve' will love this one.

16. "Meme Scroll" by 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

via GIPHY

146.3 milllion views for the 16th most popular GIF of 2019.

15. "Kit Harington Wink" by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

via GIPHY

Jon Snow is at number 15 with 146.5 million views.

14. "Awkward" by Jonas Brothers

via GIPHY

Nick Jonas has the perfect reaction for every awkward moment.

13. "Dog Yes" by TikTok

via GIPHY

This good boy received 158.9 million views and made it to the list of top 25 GIFs of 2019.

12. "Jack Nicholson 'Yes'" by Nick Kroll

via GIPHY

162.3 million views for this GIF.

11. "Whatever" by Friends

via GIPHY

Phoebe's funny reaction GIF was the 11th most popular in 2019.

10. "Happy Excited Dance" by Khalid

via GIPHY

This GIF from the music video "Young Dumb and Broke" received 169.7 million views.

9. "No Way SMH" by Desus & Mero

via GIPHY

For when a plain old "no" is not good enough, this GIF should do.

8. "I Love You" by Mia Page

via GIPHY

"Love" is far and away the most popular emotion searched and shared on Giphy, according to the website. This adorable "love" GIF received 181.6 million views in 2019.

7. Keanu Reeves "Thank You" by Netflix

via GIPHY

Who doesn't love Keanu Reeves? His GIF received 195.4 million views.

6. "Happy Cheering" by Bluesbear

via GIPHY

Cheer someone on in 2020 with this adorable GIF - the sixth most popular in 2019 with 197.3 million views.

5. "Great Job" by Bounce TV

via GIPHY

2019's fifth most popular GIF, a thumbs up reaction, received 259.6 million views.

4. "Happy" by Samm Henshaw

via GIPHY

A happy, positive GIF! This one was viewed 261.6 million times.

3. "Say Hello" by Nick Jonas

via GIPHY

Nick Jonas features twice on Giphy's top 25. This hello GIF by Nick Jonas has 289.1 million views.

2. "Angry" by Shameless

via GIPHY

The second most popular GIF of 2019, with 382.1 million views, is this hilariously angry little girl.

1. "And I Oop" by Jasmine Masters

via GIPHY

"Jasmine Masters, the iconic drag queen from the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race, is to thank for this perfect GIF," writes Giphy. 419.1 million views for the top GIF of 2019.