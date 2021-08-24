Watch: Lion Roars At Nature Guide Through Window

Imagine waking up and going into the kitchen to make your morning cuppa, but find a lion growling at you through the window. A 46-year-old man at a Game Reserve in South Africa found himself in this exact scenario, and decided to film the events on his camera apart. A viral video shot on June 25, 2021, shows Dylan Panos inside an open kitchen at a camp. He tries to brew his coffee but a lion keeps roaring at him whenever it spots him through the window.

There is also a lioness lying right next to the kitchen wall. Dylan, who runs the nature guide training company Bhejane Nature Training, makes it clear that the lion is here to mate but the lioness doesn't want to be bothered. The video was released on YouTube by a channel called ViralHog.

Soon, Dylan successfully puts the kettle on the flame. The lioness now sits on the front porch of the hut and the lion is still after her. Dylan shows us that the kitchen and the dining room have no doors and only wire mesh on the windows. The lion keeps growling at Dylan whenever it spots him through the window. However, the caption in the video clarifies that Dylan won't be in any danger until he interrupts the lion's pursuit.

Dylan plays around by chiding the lion for its “very rude behaviour”. He also laughs at the big cat's determination and says, “Very funny lion you are”.

Meanwhile, some Bhejane students sit in a parked vehicle at a distance and wait for the wild beasts to pass.

According to the caption of the YouTube video, lions generally keep distance from the human camp in the Reserve. Perhaps, that's why the lioness took refuge near the building. But on that particular day, Dylan and the students spotted eight lions walking through the camp. This particular lion seemed too determined to leave. The pride of lions, finally, left after 40 minutes.

Watch the video here:

That surely would have been an unforgettable cup of coffee for Dylan and his students!