Anand Mahindra Shares Pics Of Lush Gardens Near Delhi Airport: ''Green Benchmark''

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who has 11 million followers on X, regularly piques their interest with funny, motivational, and trending posts. On a recent visit to New Delhi, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group was left impressed with the lush green gardens in Chanakyapuri and called it a ''green'' benchmark for all city-airport roads. He praised Delhi's makeover along the airport route, highlighting the lush green landscaping, colourful flowers, and manicured sidewalks in Chanakyapuri.

''In Delhi, on the way to the airport, you see newly renovated public gardens in Chanakyapuri, lush green landscaping on either side of the highway as well as on the road dividers and a profusion of colourful flowers. Not to forget the manicured sidewalks. Will leave you rubbing your eyes in disbelief, wondering where in the world you are," Anand Mahindra wrote on X.

He also posted three pictures giving a glimpse of the manicured sidewalks and vibrant floral arrangements.

See the pictures here:

Many internet users agreed with him and lauded the efforts of the authorities toward creating greener public spaces in the national capital.

One user said, ''Not many people will believe it but Delhi is one of the greenest cities. If the politicians can get their act together on pollution it can truly become an international city.''

Another commented, ''A few days back, Chanakyapuri was the hotbed of the most beautiful tulip flowers ever found in this world, just go on a bicycle drive early in the morning to see it or one car drive in the evening was enough to take a person to the zenith of happiness, or a state I cannot even define.''

A third added, ''The description paints a vivid picture of the newly renovated public gardens in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, along with the lush green landscaping and colourful flowers adorning the highway and road dividers. The manicured sidewalks add to the overall aesthetic, creating a stunning visual spectacle for travellers to the airport. Such green spaces and landscaping efforts beautify the surroundings and contribute to a sense of well-being and environmental consciousness. Indeed, this setting could serve as a benchmark for other city airport roads, inspiring similar green initiatives in urban areas around the world.''

A fourth said, ''So true, sir. Whenever I drive through this lane, I purposely drive slowly to see this magnificent view.''