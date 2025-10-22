Govardhan Puja 2025: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Govardhan Puja is a significant Hindu festival celebrated a day after Diwali. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Kartik. This year, this special date falls on Wednesday, October 22nd. Govardhan Puja commemorates the day when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains caused by Lord Indra's wrath.

On this day, devotees create a small replica of Govardhan Hill using cow dung, decorate it with flowers, and offer a variety of vegetarian food as 'Annakut' (mountain of food). Temples, especially those dedicated to Krishna, celebrate the occasion with grand feasts and devotional singing. People also extend their best wishes to their friends and family.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Messages and Wishes

Wishing you a joyous Govardhan Puja! May Lord Krishna's blessings bring you happiness and prosperity.

May this auspicious day bring you health, happiness, and harmony in your life. Happy Govardhan Puja 2025!

On this auspicious day, may Lord Krishna's blessings protect you and your loved ones. Happy Govardhan Puja

May the spirit of Govardhan Puja fill your heart with gratitude and love. Happy Govardhan Puja

On this divine occasion, may Lord Krishna guide you towards the path of righteousness and love.

Let us celebrate the victory of faith and devotion. Happy Annakut and Govardhan Puja to you and your loved ones.

As Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to save the people of Vrindavan, may he lift all your troubles and shower his grace. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Celebrate this beautiful festival with sweets, smiles, and spiritual joy. Happy Govardhan Puja!

This Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna's blessings bring happiness and peace in your life.

May this Govardhan Puja take away all of your worries and bring joy and optimism into your life.

