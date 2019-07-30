Michelin Star Chef Gordon Ramsay Under Fire For Killing Goat On TV

Gordon Ramsay is facing backlash for killing and cooking a goat on his TV show.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has sparked outrage by shooting a goat for his National Geographic TV show, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. Many on social media have criticised Mr Ramsay for the "thoughtless" and "cruel" stunt.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted follows the chef as he explores "people, places and flavours the world has to offer", according to National Geographic. The series began in Peru and then brought Mr Ramsay to New Zealand's South Island, where, according to NZ Herald, the chef aimed to "discover the secrets of Maori cuisine".

In New Zealand, chef Monique Fiso led the way and showed him edible wild plants, and then sent him to kill a mountain goat. It was Mr Ramsay's shooting of the goat that has received a lot of backlash online.

The goat was cooked and served with a berry chutney and a salad.

On social media, many animal lovers branded the act cruel and criticised Mr Ramsay for shooting the goat.

"Just another thoughtless and cruel person, profiting from the fear, misery, suffering and murder of innocent animals," wrote one person, according to NZ Herald.

"I hate you and your uncharted show... saw you just shoot a goat!! You are the worst," another wrote.

What a mindless cruel show from yet another overweight mindless ego driven cook — ???????? wentworth falls (@tilly64) July 30, 2019

In February last year, Mr Ramsay had also been criticised for mocking animal welfare charity PETA. "I'm a member of PETA ! People eating tasty animals," he had tweeted at the time.

